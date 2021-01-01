Chicology Cut-to-Width Gray Sheen 9/16 in. Light Filtering and Privacy Cordless Cellular Shade - 28 in. W x 48 in. L, Gray Sheen (Day N' Night)

Go from room darkening to light filtering with one shade! With our new and innovative day and night Chicology cellular shades, we provide fabrics with varying light filtrations, which include: Light Filtering and Blackout. You no longer must choose between light filtering and blackout, you can now have both! Each shade can be independently operated to give you the right amount of light. The top portion of the shade provides gentle light filtering properties, while the bottom provides you with a full blackout, perfect for privacy. It's simple - just raise or lower the cordless lift tabs to configure them as needed to provide full or partial light filtering or blackout functionality, or any combination of the 2. These Cellular Shades will be customized to your perfect size in our California warehouse to fit snugly in your windows. You can select any width from 24 in. to 72 in. For the height, you can choose from a 48 in. to 72 in. drop, which have a minimal stack size. For Inside Mount, enter the dimension of your window casing - do not make any deductions. Minimum of 1.5 in. depth is required for installation. 2 in. depth is required for flush inside mount installation. The delicate light filtering cellular fabric on top is color-matched with the blackout material on the bottom for a custom appearance when both are revealed. Also included is a sleek color matching headrail. Lastly, this product is certified Best for Kids. Color: Gray Sheen (Day N' Night).