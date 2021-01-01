Chicology Cut-to-Width Fawn 9/16 in. Blackout Cordless Cellular Shades - 48 in. W x 48 in. L, Fawn (Blackout)

Chicology Blackout Top Down Bottom Up Cordless Cellular Shades take adaptable light-control to a new level with its bi-directional cordless lift mechanism. The TDBU shade allows simultaneous raising and lowering from the top and bottom of the shade. The fact this is possible with blackout fabrics means you have even more control over the amount of light and privacy you want to create. Each honeycomb cell is lined with light blocking layers, to give you maximum privacy and insulation. If you haven't seen this before, it'll create a big "Wow" effect for your guests, creating a truly beautiful custom window treatments look. Do you want to create privacy but still enjoy some light during the day? Try opening the shade just a bit from the top. Want even more light? Try also opening it from the middle, and create a floating shade effect. Adjust each shade to find the perfect ambience and create the right level of privacy for your home. The rich crisp fabric is available in a range of stunning beautiful array of colors, from White Dove, Cotton, Fawn, Gray Sheen, Winter White, and Warm Cocoa. These Blackout colors will certainly darken your home while still giving you precise control over the lighting. For Inside Mount, enter the dimesion of your window casing - do not make any deductions. Minimum of 1.5 inch depth is required for installation. 2 inch depth is required for flush inside mount installation. Color: Fawn (Blackout).