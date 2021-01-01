Redi Shade Cut-to-Size White Cordless Light-Filtering Privacy Temporary Shades 36 in. W x 72

Redi Shade's Original Light Filtering Fabric Shade is the temporary or permanent window covering solution you need, with the look you want. This shade allows you to match decor in any space. It creates instant privacy, softly filters light, and blocks sunlight and UV rays. Trim this pleated shade at home for a perfect fit, then install without any tools - no drill, screws, or brackets needed. These light filtering Fabric shades are available in white and natural colors and are made from soft, 100% non-woven polyester.