WELCOME INDUSTRIAL CORP Cut-to-Size White Cordless Light Filtering Layered Roller Shade 30 in. W x 72 in. L

Brighten up your bathroom, bedroom or kitchen with our cordless layered roller-like shade that can be adjusted to let more or less light in with the alternating layers that offer a little more privacy than blinds. This shade comes in 3-colors, offering variety to decorate your space based on the theme or feeling you long to create. Perfect for keeping children and pets safe, it offers a convenient cordless design. Designed to be mounted inside or outside the window frame, this shade requires a mounting depth of 3 in. for installation. Color: White.