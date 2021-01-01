Customized Texas in My Heart [Your Hometown] in My Soul Throw Pillow

This is a great throw pillow for anyone who not only loves Texas. has a special place or a hometown in Texas. Background in charcoal gray and the text is done in black. The printing is done with a method that embeds the print into the fabric so you can not feel the image at all. You can also be creative and enter other texts like a neighborhood, school, or anything you would like. This throw pillow would look great in any home. The throw pillow is 17"H x17"D. The throw pillow is an off white color. The insert is included and can be removed so you can wash the cover. All of the text is embedded in the fabric, so the throw pillow remains very soft. The image is on one side, and the other side is blank. Customize: Yes