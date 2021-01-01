From sorellina
Sorellina Customizable Monogram Malachite Signet Ring in Yellow Gold/Green, Size 3
Sorellina Customizable Monogram Malachite Signet Ring in Yellow Gold/Green, Size 3: Made to order. Ready to ship in 7-9 weeks. Customize your own signet ring with a sparkly monogrammed twist. Here, an emerald-cut malachite shield lays a regal backdrop for the initials—detailed with glimmery pavé diamonds—of your choice. More diamonds flank the striking centerpiece, while the timeless 18-karat yellow gold band pays tribute to the traditional signet ring. Not only is it a hyper-luxurious gift, but it’s meant to be passed down as an heirloom piece for generations.18k yellow gold, 18k white gold, Malachite, White diamonds 15mm x 12mm Made in USA Personalization: 1 character max Please note: if no monogram is entered, item will be delivered un-monogrammed.