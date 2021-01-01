Vantasy Land Vannin Vanner Van Life Custom Van Culture Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Vantasy Land Vannin Vanner Van Life. Cool 70's style mod vanner design. Vans are alive and well. Customized van shows have made a comeback. Whether you go camping or cruising, this would be cool at any van-in event. You couldn't go wrong giving this as a thoughtful gift for any custom van enthusiast. Birthday for dad, moms like vans also. Boogie on down and get your groove on with something special for your vanner. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only