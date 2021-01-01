From chicology
Custom Made Cordless Blackout Cellular Shade
This cellular shade takes adaptable light-control to a new level with its bi-directional cordless lift mechanism. The TDBU shade allows simultaneous raising and lowering from the top and bottom of the shade. The fact this is possible with blackout fabrics means you have even more control over the amount of light and privacy you want to create. Each honeycomb cell is lined with light blocking layers, to give you maximum privacy and insulation. Do you want to create privacy but still enjoy some light during the day? Try opening the shade just a bit from the top. Want even more light? Try also opening it from the middle, and create a floating shade effect. Adjust each shade to find the perfect ambiance and create the right level of privacy for your home. This cellular shade is great heat and a draft barrier, keeping your home cool in the summer heat and keeping the warmth secure inside during the winter. Finish: Cotton, Blind Size: 23"W x 48"L