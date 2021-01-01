From wet brush
Wet Brush Custom Care Detangler Hair Brush, Thick Hair, Teal
Meet the Wet Brush Thick Hair Original Detangler: Specifically designed for thick hair, this brush helps strands stay strong and healthy! This detangling brush gently loosens knots, on wet or dry hair, without pulling or snagging. The moment you use it, you'll feel the difference, and never want to try another hairbrush again. IntelliFlex Bristles: Exclusive, ultra-soft IntelliFlex bristles arranged in a unique cluster pattern help the thickest of strands glide through tangles with ease. Gentle Brushing: The ultra-soft bristles help minimize pain and protect against split ends and breakage. Damage-Free Detangling: Lets you brush with less force, so you can detangle with less damage to your hair. Straight from the Salon: The Wet Brush Thick Hair Original Detangler was made for thick, curly, or coarse hair, leaving your strands looking salon worthy.