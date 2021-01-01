Robert Abbey Custis Pendant BN Williamsburg Custis 26" Crystal Pendant Revolutionary Storm / William of Orange Lining Indoor Lighting Pendants

Robert Abbey Custis Pendant BN Williamsburg Custis 26" Crystal Pendant FeaturesConstructed from metalStriking dual color fabric shade (colors dependant on selected finish)Accented with a hanging crystal finialSloped ceiling compatible(3) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbs required(1) 6" and (3) 12" downrods inclduedCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)Made in the United StatesUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Robert Abbey's 1 year manufacturer defect warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 14-1/2"Minimum Height: 24"Maximum Hanging Height: 61-1/4"Width: 25-1/2"Product Weight: 10 lbsShade Height: 12"Shade Top Diameter: 24"Shade Bottom Diameter: 25.5"Canopy Width: 5-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 voltsBulbs Included: No Revolutionary Storm / William of Orange Lining