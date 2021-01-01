From sonneman lighting
Cusp Outdoor LED Wall Sconce by SONNEMAN Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Grey - (7226.74-WL)
Advertisement
The Cusp Outdoor LED Wall Sconce by SONNEMAN Lighting projects illumination from the bottom and inner faces of a mounted crescent to illuminate its textured panel and the area below. Perfect for modern outdoors, the Cusp is also suitable for hallways and anywhere compact, efficient illumination is needed. !!! Robert Sonneman founded SONNEMAN - A Way of Light in 2003, after many years as a successful lighting designer. The modern, clean lines of the SONNEMAN lighting collection are indicative of the founder's goal: to build products of simplicity and clarity of purpose. From clean-lined wall sconces to stunningly beautiful and complex LED suspension systems, SONNEMAN continues as a creative force in modern lighting. Color: White. Finish: Textured Gray