Reef Cushion Strand
Elevate your style with the Reef Cushion Strand flip flops. Slip on style. Round toe with toe post. Super comfortable footbed yet features the perfect blend between cushioning and bounce-back support. Wider shape with generous arch support and heel cupping. Lightweight and durable rubber sponge outsole. Branding on strap. Textile upper and lining. Synthetic insole and outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 5 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.