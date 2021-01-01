From modloft
Curzon Dining Table by Modloft - Color: White - Finish: Glossy - (MJN176-PBL6)
Made in Brazil by Modloft. The Curzon Dining Table's surprising silhouette commands the room. It features wiry stainless steel legs with a uniquely angled wood or lacquer table top. Offered in two sizes, the 87â€ seats 8-10 guests, the 102â€ seats 10-12 guests. Available in your choice of table size and table top finish. Inspired by New York style lofts and smaller spaces, Modloft is known for its quality modern designs with affordable prices. Modloft is passionate about creating a wow factor for each product they design by utilizing contemporary silhouettes, sophisticated lines, and glossy finishes. Their products have a distinct urban appeal...but worry not, Modloft doesn't only focus on cities--their smart designs enhance any modern home. Shape: Rectangular. Color: White. Finish: White Lacquer