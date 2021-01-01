From 1822 denim

Curvy White Denim 30" Deep Roll To 27" Skinny Jean - 27 - Also in: 29, 31, 32, 33, 30, 28

$39.00
In stock
Buy at verishop

Description

These skinny jeans are made with faux pockets and a curve-hugging stretch.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com