Set of 2 Curved Form Fitting Adjustable Bonded Leather Barstool Dark Gray - CorLiving

Experience comfortable seating with modern style with the Curved Form Fitting Adjustable Barstool Set from CorLiving. Constructed from solid steel, this pair of dark gray steel barstools features rich, bonded leather upholstery for a sleek look, and they have padded seats, curved backs and built-in footrests for comfort. Great for use in the kitchen, bar or dining area, these upholstered adjustable barstools are finished with a chrome base that contrasts beautifully with bonded leather upholstery while adding some shine to your space.