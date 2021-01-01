Curvada Planter by Vondom - Color: Grey (42145A-ANTHRACITE)

Advertisement
The sensuality of the curve underlines the figural form of the Curvada Planter from Vondom. The piece complements the modern home both indoors and outdoors with a clean appearance. The planter takes in one's greenery with a deep-set construction. It is made in a rotational molding process with durable polyethylene resin. The planter is recyclable. Vondom goes beyond the product itself and extends to the deployment of cutting-edge machinery, such as advanced roto-molding technology. Shaping polyethylene into sophisticated contours through this green manufacturing process is a near impossible feat, resulting in the production of highly exclusive lighting products. Color: Grey.