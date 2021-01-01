From vondom

Curvada Planter by Vondom - Color: Grey (42145A-ANTHRACITE)

$224.00 on sale
($280.00 save 20%)
In stock
Buy at ylighting

Description

The sensuality of the curve underlines the figural form of the Curvada Planter from Vondom. The piece complements the modern home both indoors and outdoors with a clean appearance. The planter takes in one's greenery with a deep-set construction. It is made in a rotational molding process with durable polyethylene resin. The planter is recyclable. Vondom goes beyond the product itself and extends to the deployment of cutting-edge machinery, such as advanced roto-molding technology. Shaping polyethylene into sophisticated contours through this green manufacturing process is a near impossible feat, resulting in the production of highly exclusive lighting products. Color: Grey.

