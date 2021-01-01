From exclusive home
Exclusive Home Curtains Sateen Twill Woven Room Darkening Blackout Grommet Top Curtain Panel Pair, 52x63, Veridian Grey
Sateen blackout grommet top curtain panels bring a rich, luxurious look and ultra soft feel to any room. These panels are interwoven with blackout insulation provided by Light Block and Thermax technology. Designed to block light and preventing harmful UV rays from reaching your floors and furniture, these panels also prevent cold or heat transfer from the outside, increasing the energy efficiency of your home. The panels provide unparalleled privacy and allows you to create darkness any time of day, making them perfect for anyone seeking to block daylight, take a nap, or keep sun glare off your TV. Sateen panels are constructed with gorgeous, matte silver grommets and can be hung on your favorite curtain rod up to 1 5/8" diameter, adding yet another touch to the finished look of your window decor. These window curtain panels will drape beautifully from any window that could use that perfect, finishing touch. Our curtain panels are perfect for any living room, bedroom, family room, dining room, bathroom and office. Our stylish designs will suit any window space.