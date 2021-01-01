From exclusive home
Exclusive Home Curtains Prism Double Curtain Rod and Finial Set
The Prism decorative double curtain rod and finial set offers a transitional feel in design and mixed media in appearance. This set is sure to add just a touch of ultra modern glam to your decor with finials of gleaming, square-shaped acrylic and metal look endcaps. The 2.75" diameter x 2.95" long finials ensure that your window curtain panels will remain securely on the rod. This double rod and finial set is not only functional by allowing the use of multiple curtain designs at the same time, but attractive as well with the added touch of decorative finials. The front rod measures 3/4" and the back measures 5/8" diameter. The iron rods are adjustable and designed to fit a wide range of window widths and has a sturdy 25 lb. capacity that will support flowing sheers to thermal blackout and privacy panels. The 3.5" fixed depth projection bracket provides a gracious amount of space for fabrics to drape perfectly. Accommodates window curtain panels and drapes that are designed with various tops, including rod pocket, pinch pleat, clip rings, grommets, tab top, or hidden back tab top. Provides an attractive accent to every window treatment in your living room, bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and kids room. Installs easily with included hardware and installation instructions. Sturdy, easy clean, no fuss, wipe clean finish will last for a lifetime. This window curtain rod and finial set will add the perfect finish accent to any window treatment and adds a refined style to your home decor.