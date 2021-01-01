From exclusive home
Exclusive Home Curtains Academy Total Blackout Grommet Top Curtain Panel Pair, 52x96, Vintage Linen
Academy smooth, sateen curtain panels bring a rich look and luxurious feel to any space while providing all of the benefits of a total blackout panel. Created with smart fabric to eliminate exterior light, you can place your smartphone flashlight 4? away from the fabric and no light will shine through. Enjoy the flexibility to sleep at any time in total darkness and reduce noises from busy streets and high-traffic areas. Academy panels help save energy costs and regulate room temperature by insulating against summer heat and cold, winter drafts. These panels will block light, prevent harmful UV rays from reaching your floors and furniture. Perfect for anyone seeking to block daylight, and keep sun glare off your computer monitor or TV. Academy panels are constructed with gorgeous, matte silver grommets and can be hung on your favorite curtain rod up to 1 5/8" diameter. These panels are sure to provide unparalleled privacy in your space. Our curtain panels are perfect for any family room, bedroom, nursery, home theater, or office space. Our stylish designs will suit any window space.