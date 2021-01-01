From bedford home
Bedford Home Curtain Rod Clip Rings, White
8 PIECE SET- Hang your window treatments and drapes with ease using this set of eight curtain rod rings. These versatile hangers are the perfect accessory for any window in your bedroom, living room, kitchen or office. FITS UP TO 1-INCH RODS- The large 1.5” diameter metal rings are a great fit for up to 1-inch curtain rods, providing the ideal amount of space for effortless gliding of your window treatments while opening and closing them. STRONG CLIPS- The spring-loaded clips on each ring are strong enough to hold heavier fabrics and drapes with or without eyelets. These curtain rings are a convenient solution for panels that have pockets or tabs too small for your current curtain rod. ATTRACTIVE ACCESSORY- The white finish of the metal curtain rings and clips will complement industrial décor and stand out in contemporary settings as well. These modern drapery rings are great for hanging wall art, quilts and tapestries too! PRODUCT DETAILS- Material: Metal. Dimensions: (L) 2.5” x (W) 1.5”. Rings are 1.5” in Diameter. Includes: 8 Rings with Clips. Color: White.