Safco Products Currant Mesh Back Chair, Black

VERSATILE, STYLISH SEATING. Set up, take down, stack, store, then start all over again – Currant Stacking Chairs make arranging seating in conference rooms, cafeterias, break areas and other evolving, shared spaces simple, quick and comfortable. SAVE ON SPACE. Available in sets of four but stackable up to 12 high on the floor, Currant Chairs store conveniently in stacks along a wall or in a closet. Plenty of easy-to-grip edges and grooves on the chairs make separating the stacks simple. THE MORE THE BETTER. Ganging glides on the sled-style legs of the Currant Stacking Chairs connect like puzzle pieces, allowing you to quickly create clean, straight rows of seating for meetings and presentations. COOLER COMFORT. Breathable mesh fabric lines the backs of the Currant Stacking Chairs to not only help the seats stay more comfortable throughout lengthy group assemblies, but to also give them an eye-catching, contemporary look when unoccupied. DIMENSIONS. Overall: 19 3/4"W x 19"D x 32"H. Seat Height: 17 1/2"H. Product Weight: 14 lbs. (each chair) HERE TO STAY – UNTIL YOU MOVE IT. Sturdy and stable but light enough to support frequent relocation, the Currant Stacking Chair offers a solid steel rod frame and resilient plastic seat with a fabric mesh back for long-lasting durability in high-traffic environments. FOUR CHAIRS, ONE BOX. For shipping convenience, all four of your Currant Stacking Chairs will arrive in the same box. MAKE THEM MOBILE. To maximize the versatility of your Currant Stacking Chairs and make even larger stacks, get a Safco Sled Base Stack Chair Cart (sold separately) and easily roll those stacks of seats wherever they need to go next.