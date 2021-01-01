From greenington
Greenington Currant 5 Drawer Chest - Color: Brown
Advertisement
Modern Scandinavian design with quality materials. The Currant 5 Drawer Chest from Greenington brings simple elegance and functionality into any bedroom. The joinery featured is an English dovetail, which maximizes the available storage space. The drawers use soft-closing mechanisms to prevent loud bangs, and the glides are undermount to give the product a seamless look. It's expertly crafted from Moso bamboo, which is an extremely environmentally friendly and sustainable resource that's still 20% stronger than red oak. Color: Brown. Finish: Caramelized