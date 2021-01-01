From paul mitchell
Paul Mitchell Curls Spring Loaded Frizz-Fighting Shampoo 8.5 fl Oz
Cultivate calm and healthy tresses with Paul Mitchell Curls Spring Loaded Frizz-Fighting Shampoo, the ideal shampoo for dry frizzy hair. Curly manes require particular attention in order to stay nourished, shiny and controlled. This ultra-soothing, mild formulation thoroughly cleanses with a rich lather that gently eliminates frizz, oil, dirt and other impurities without damaging fragile cuticles. Safe for color treated locks, this vegan, gluten-free and paraben-free product is specially formulated to blend the calming benefits of sulfate free shampoos with the protective, replenishing and intensely hydrating relief of natural extracts and jojoba oil. The outcome is effortlessly detangled, defined, soft, flyaway-free and luxuriously beautiful curls. To cleanse, protect, tame and refresh delicate tresses from damage and nurture manageable, bouncy and pliable locks, simply apply shampoo to wet hair. Carefully work through strands with fingers while maintaining naturally occurring curl arrangements, then rinse clean. Combine with Paul Mitchell Spring Loaded Frizz-Fighting Conditioner and Paul Mitchell Full Circle Leave-In Treatment for maximum results.