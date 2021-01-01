From sun bum
Sun Bum Curls & Waves Shampoo
Curls & Waves Shampoo - Sun Bum Curls & Waves Shampoo gently cleanses and nourishes your hair while infusing with intense moisture so that every bend, curl, and wave feels healthy and loved. Benefits Protect hair from UV rays Shield your precious locks from becoming dull, brittle, frizzy and discolored Key Ingredients Kukui Nut Oil: Delivers nutrients that defrizz, moisturize and prevent breakage Monoi Coconut Oil: The Tiare flower petals are collected by hand, then infused into coconut oil to create this coveted Tahitian oil that smooths hair while adding brilliance and shine Seaweed Protein: Marine extracts help hair to rebuild itself and grow stronger and more resilient - Curls & Waves Shampoo