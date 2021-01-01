Curiod Open Shelf Wood and Metal L-Shaped Desk, Charter Oak Finish

It’s time to take care of business! Give your home office or work space the update it deserves when you add the charming good looks and functional design of this L-shaped desk from the Curiod collection. This home office desk offers a spacious top surface that provides you with the room you need for all your office essentials like your laptop, stacks of folders, notepads and your hot cup of coffee. You can also find a spot for items like an accent lamp and decorative plants too. This computer desk features open storage with fixed shelving for other miscellaneous items like storage bins and binders. As an add-on, this office desk accommodates optional Hidden Wireless Qi Charger by Eggtronics 425905 (sold separately – visit sauder.com for more information). This L-desk features a durable, black metal frame and is finished on all sides for versatile placement throughout your home. Finished in Charter Oak, this L-shaped desk will have you feeling ready to work in no time. We hope you like what you see. Our designers travel the world and bring back the best and latest in style, finish, and color trends. This inspiring world travel is evident in the cutting edge and innovative furniture solutions we offer to you! Other affordable furnishings from the collection (sold separately) are available to complete the look. For assistance after the purchase, you can to reach out to our award-winning and friendly Midwest based customer service. They are ready to help you every step of the way with any questions you might have about the product. Please contact us at 1-800-523-3987.