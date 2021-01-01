From curated collection
Curated 12-PC B&W Floral - Sheets, Shams, Pillowcases, Comforter & Pillow, King
Advertisement
Update your bedroom with the beautiful Curated Collections Black and White Floral Bed in a Bag. The black and white floral pattern, complimented by shades of gray, provide the perfect monochromatic palette for your bedding space. A set of black sheets and an additional white sheet set enhance the different hues of grays across the comforter. Each Curated Collections Floral Bed in a Bag Set includes comforter, 1 black fitted sheet, 1 black flat sheet, 2 black pillow cases, 1 white fitted sheet, 1 white flat sheet, 2 white pillow cases, 2 shams and a decorative pillow. Available in full, queen and king sizes so you can find the right fit for your space. Made with 100% polyester microfiber to provide comfort and warmth while you sleep. Curated Collections Floral Bed in a Bag is machine washable for easy maintenance and care. Add a modern color pallette and classic pattern to your bedroom space with Curated Collections Floral Bed in a Bag.