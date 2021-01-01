Curacao, Canvas Art, Picture, Art, Wall Art, Canvas Wall Art, Blue, Red, Yellow, Evan Stuart Marshall, Blue, Red, Yellow

CURACAO by Evan Stuart Marshall. This abstract painting is a celebration of the colorful Dutch Colonial houses lining the waterfront in Curacao’s charming capital city, Willemstad. Reds, oranges, blues, and teals in crisp black outlines combine in a pleasing statement for any room—a splash of color guaranteed to add a burst of fun. Evan Stuart Marshall has been making things with his hands all his life. As a child, he created comic books and marble-roll “machines” for his cousins. In junior high school, he painted “psychedelic” posters for his friends. As an adult, he experimented with landscape, still life, and nature art before discovering his true passion: abstract art! Evan’s collectors call his art “happy art,” which is true: it reflects his optimism about life and people’s ability to find joy anywhere. The colors in his paintings are vividly bright—sometimes even fluorescent—and Evan combines them in unexpected ways. Self-taught, he uses a great variety of media—whatever will give him the effect he’s after: acrylic paint, oil paint, cold wax, markers, graphite, gouache, pastels, collage, found objects, and mark-making tools from nails to plastic wrap to coffee-cup sleeves. His paintings consist of many layers. Various shapes and colors shine and peek through the surface for added detail and interest. Evan’s fun, quirky, whimsical style adds a unique touch to any décor. What inspires him? “I live in rural New Jersey not far from New York City, so I draw from both the energy of the city and the tranquility of the country.” This painting printed on thick Gallery Wrap Canvas is printed using the latest Giclee techniques on museum grade canvas. Our Giclee printer uses 12 colors to create a rich color gamut giving the deep dark and subtle highlights of an original painting. Our gallery wrap canvases are printed on 100% thick cotton canvas because we noticed that the cheap poly canvas our competitors are using is "sagging" or "draping". 100% thick cotton canvas will loosen naturally when the wood expands and it will shrink like fresh jeans just out of the drier when the wood shrinks. The canvas is then stretched over kiln dried – finger jointed pine. With finger jointing technology the wood stays straight and strong. Finger jointed pine frames are superior to other stretcher frames because we cut around the knots and re-join the wood using the finger jointing technology. When wood expands and contracts around knotty wood it changes it's shape. With finger jointing technology the wood stays straight and strong. The resulting piece of art will last for years of enjoyment. Size: 18" H x 18" W x 1.5" D