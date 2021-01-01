From loon peak
Cunha 44" Solid Wood Double Pedestal Dining Table
Acacia Butterfly Live Edge wood is a naturally resilient material with Butterfly. It doesn’t get scratched easily and is water-resistant so that it won’t warp easily. The wood is also naturally anti-bacterial and resistant to fungus, which makes it ideal for dining tables. Our Athea Acacia wood table has a beautiful dark walnut finish with brass iron legs. It looks and feels both sturdy as well as luxurious. Our wood planks are sawn and carefully assembled to create a sturdy table. The rustic look makes it a perfect fit for modern homes, especially those with contemporary or urban décor. All our Athea tables are handcrafted using proven techniques. They are designed for everyday use and will last for decades if you’re careful. The surface will have distinctive markings like knots, small fissures, or disrupted grain patterns. All of these minor imperfections don’t compromise the table’s physical integrity. Your schedule is one of a kind and will stand out because we let the acacia wood’s natural beauty stand out. To maintain this piece, wipe it with a dry cloth every day, remove spills or staining food particles immediately, and use protective mats or coasters.