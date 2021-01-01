Reaowazo Culture Closet Organization System with 4 Driftwood Wood Shelves, 6 feet

DURABLE: Each 2 ft. closet pole section holds up to 100 lbs; each wooden shelf holds up to 100 lbs DIY INSTALLATION: No cutting required POWER-PACK: Kit includes (2) 36 in. hang rails, (3) 22 in. hang rail covers to conceal hardware, (4) 48 in. standards, (8) 16 in. shelf brackets, (8) closet pole hooks, (4) closet poles with end caps, (1) standard and hang rail screw pack, (1) shelf hardware pack, and (4) Driftwood wood shelves SLEEK FINISH: Closet system features a chic and stylish champagne nickel powder coat finish DIMENSIONS: 5. 81 L x 5. 38 W x 49. 13 D