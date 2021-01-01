From red barrel studio
Culler Exotic Tropical Atmosphere 33' x 21" Floral and Botanical Wallpaper Roll
Pure, untouched nature with this wallpaper you can escape the stresses of everyday life and enjoy that unique feeling of calm and tranquillity. Just like the tourists on the island of the same name in the Pacific, astounded by its breathtaking landscapes, the wallpaper designers found their inspiration in the extraordinary variety of tropical patterns and structures. From rather austere and discreet tree branches to eye-catching and colorful maple and palm leaves, there is a wide choice of wallpaper designs for every taste. Delicate ginkgo leaves and subtle flowers with textile structure in matching plain colors and stripes in various patterns create a perfect backdrop for highly personal and stylish living with floral ambiance. Modern shades of beige, creme, taupe, metallic, turquoise and orange highlight the youthful edge of this non-woven wallpaper. Color: Gray