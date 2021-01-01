Caracole Classic Culinary Dining Table

Creating a dining space with incomparable style is easier than ever with this chic table. Its one-of-a-kind top is crafted of radial-matched eucalyptus highlighted with a dappled mink finish, a silkscreen pattern in warm reflections, and an exquisite mother of pearl inlay. A lustrous warm reflections finish highlights its shapely art deco-inspired pedestal. At its base, a plate mirrors the radial-matched eucalyptus in dappled mink from above and is outlined with a plated metal band in champagne gold.