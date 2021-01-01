Noble House Culatra Teak Brown 7-Piece Wood Patio Fire Pit Sectional Seating Set with Red Cushions

Don't leave your guests standing in the dark after the sun goes down - our 5-seater outdoor sectional sofa and fire pit set will change barbecues and late-night soirees at home forever. This estate collection comes fully outfitted with everything you need to show all of your favorite people the time of their lives - included along with the fire pit and tank holder are 1 right-side armchair, 1 left-side armchair, 1 corner piece and 2 armless segments. As a fully modular assemblage of outdoor furniture, you have the freedom to customize your configuration to suit your patio or deck's floor plan without limitation.