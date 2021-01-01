GBDS Multi Cucumber & Melon Calming Spa Bath & Body Gift Basket

Advertisement
Gbds Cucumber & Melon Calming Spa Bath & Body Gift Basket. Flowering French lavender will surround her with its soothing and relaxing properties while the decadent Lindt white chocolate bar will nourish her sweet tooth. We've included moisture-rich body cream, relaxing black currant tea, and even an aromatherapy glass-poured candle to fill the room with the wonderful scents of Lavender. A totally relaxing gift she deserves today. These are full size 8 oz. bath products, not Trial sizes. They are of high-quality aromatic scents, not something found at a general store or any of our competitors. The scent is Lavender. This gift includes: honey stained willow basket, aromatherapy potpourri, bath Loofah ball, fizzing bath petals, Black Currant tea, 3-inch poured glass candle, foot file, Lindt Lindor white chocolate bar, 8 oz. Lavender moisturizing body cream, 8 oz. Lavender moisturizing bath gel. Completed gift measures 9 in L x 6 in W x 13 in H and weighs 3 pounds