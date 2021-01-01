From rachael ray
Rachael Ray Cucina 11 in. Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Grill Pan in Cranberry Red and Gray
Advertisement
Rain or shine, the rustic, modern Rachael Ray Cucina Hard-Anodized Nonstick 11-Inch Deep Square Grill Pan offers an enjoyable way to grill delicious foods indoors. The stylish, indoor grill pan is sturdily crafted from hard-anodized aluminum to provide fast, even heating and to help reduce hot spots that can burn foods. Ridges on the bottom of the deep stovetop pan add appetizing grill marks to food, and the grill's deep sides aid in keeping stovetop splatters to a minimum. The indoor grill pan's appealing espresso-colored nonstick is PFOA-free and long-lasting to provide easy food release and cleanup, and a double riveted handle provides comfort and control when grilling steaks or grilling burgers. Oven safe to 400°F and suitable for all cooktops (except induction), this nonstick grill pan is also dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. Orders are up with the Rachael Ray Cucina 11-Inch Hard Anodized Nonstick Deep Square Grill Pan that brings easy sizzling, searing, and indoor grilling to the stovetop. Color: Cranberry Red and Gray.