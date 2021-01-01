Cubist Matrix of Blue and Orange - Wrapped Canvas Painting Print

This beautiful wall art is printed using the highest quality fade resistant ink on different materials such as canvas and wood. Every one of our fine art giclee canvas prints is printed on premium quality canvas, using the finest quality inks which will not fade over time. Each giclee print is stretched tightly over a 1-inch wood sub frame ensuring the canvas is taught and does not buckle. The canvas print is inserted into the wood floating frame for floater-framed art which is available in several frame colors. Alas, a modern take on wood wall art. This wood wall art will easily fit into even the most contemporary of designs. Using the highest quality 6 color canon UV Ink, this wood wall art incorporates several aspects of fine design into one stunning piece. With its slightly visible wood grain appearing through the colors and sleekly finished edges, it is a wonderful choice for any room in your home or office, being it a traditional or modern space. As each piece of wood has natural grain differences from the next, each of these wood wall arts is a truly unique addition to your space. All of our wall art is carefully packaged with corner protection, fragile labeling, and sturdy boxes to ensure safe delivery. Every art arrives ready to hang on the wall, with the hanging kits included. Size: 12" H x 20" W x 1" D