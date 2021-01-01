Intueri Light Cubi LED Rectangular Linear Chandelier - Color: White - Size: Small

Establish a sleek and modern tone for your home with the Cubi LED Rectangular Linear Suspension from Intueri Light. Sleek steel beams form a rectangular frame with exposed hardware accenting, adding to its striking industrial appeal. The piece extends wide and contains sets of cubed diffusers made of cast glass that emit light from integrated COB LEDs. Its light fills the room and creates a contemporary statement piece in any setting. Shape: Rectangular. Color: White. Finish: Blackened Brass with Polished Brass