Cubi LED 2-Tier Chandelier by Intueri Light - Color: Brown - Finish: Brass - (12.1300-1U-BRPB)

Designed by Intueri Light, the Cubi LED 2-Tier Chandelier is a powerful industrial-inspired design that strikes a chord in its cutting edges and unparalleled illumination. Two steel frameworks layer on top each other to create a sequence of hexagonal shapes beaming with sharp lines. The graphic character of the frames is accented stylishly by a composed design of protruding screws. Heightening the metals surface, cast glass cubes bring an eye-pleasing contrast in their textured, milky character. Outfitted with brilliant COB LEDs, the piece produces an inspiring light show that easily envelops a room. Shape: Abstract. Color: Brown. Finish: Blackened Brass with Polished Brass