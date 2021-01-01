From leucos lighting
Cubi 16 Wall / Ceiling Light by Leucos Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Frosted - (0001672)
Advertisement
With a smooth cube-shaped look courtesy of designer Ufficio Stile, the Cubi 16 Wall / Ceiling Light by Leucos Lighting is a minimal piece of accent lighting with plenty of subtle style. The cube shade is hand blown from glass finished in white satin, giving a hint of luxury to the simply designed ceiling light. Attached to the ceiling or wall with the help of a base made of polycarbonate, and able to support various bulb options, this ceiling light has the versatility to shine diffused light from wherever the customer desires. Leucos Lighting was founded by Eugenio Pamio in Scorze, Italy in 1962. Leucos is well known for their perfect artistic blend of old world glass techniques meets modern engineering, which has made them a renowned leader of contemporary glass lighting designs. With a strong artistic focus and philosophy on value of design, Leucos' offerings continue to mature emphasized by collaborations with distinguished international designers. Shape: Square. Color: White. Finish: Satin White