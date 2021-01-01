Cube Storage Bookshelf – Industrial Style Wood and Metal Shelving – Freestanding Bookcase for Home or Office by Lavish Home (Oak and Black)

CUBE STORAGE BOOKCASE – This cube shelving unit is the perfect platform for displaying books, knick-knacks, photo frames or other home décor. Each shelf has an 11 lb. weight capacity so you can maximize storage and decorative displays. EASY ASSEMBLY – The shelves conveniently come with a detailed manual and all necessary hardware included for quick and easy assembly. FREESTANDING – This free-standing bookcase can turn empty wall space into a focal point that provides a stylish look as well as functional storage. The bookshelf can be utilized vertically or horizontally for versatile use in any space. QUALITY MATERIALS – This sturdy bookshelf is constructed of laminate wood with a steel frame and comes with anti-tipping hardware included to increase stability and safety. PRODUCT DETAILS – Materials: Laminate Wood and Powder Coated Steel. Dimensions: (L) 29” x (W) 15.25” x (H) 56.5”; Cubes: (L)13.25” x (W)14”; Shelf Weight Capacity: 11lbs each. For Indoor Use Only. Color: Oak Woodgrain-look and Black.