Cube Planter by Vondom - Color: White (41360A-WHITE)

Advertisement
The Cube Planter from Vondom creates a fascinating juxtaposition as it contrasts the organic forms it holds with pure geometry. The piece is eco-friendly, made of 100% recyclable polyethylene resin in a rotational molding process. The deep-set form caresses one's plants with defined angles and square faces. Its material quality and universal form make it a great piece indoors and outdoors. Vondom goes beyond the product itself and extends to the deployment of cutting-edge machinery, such as advanced roto-molding technology. Shaping polyethylene into sophisticated contours through this green manufacturing process is a near impossible feat, resulting in the production of highly exclusive lighting products. Color: White.