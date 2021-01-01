From samsung
Samsung Cube 4-Speed (Covers: 310 Sq.-ft) Hepa Smart White Air Purifier ENERGY STAR | AX300T9080W
Advertisement
Wind-Free Air Purification: At 17.3 dBA, the Cube's purification system is quieter than a whisper and releases clean air without annoying noise or a cold draft. HEPA Filtration System: The Cube's 3-stage HEPA Filtration System effectively removes 99.97% of ultrafine dust while helping reduce allergens, bad odors and bacteria. Air Quality Sensor:Best-in-class laser monitors air particles in size and the easy view display provides instant air quality feedback. Wi-Fi Connectivity: Allows you to remotely control your Cube and monitor your air quality on your smartphone. Voice Enabled: Control through voice Enabled devices such as Bixby, Amazon Alexa, or the Google Assistant. Modular Design: The Cube is a modular design purifier, able to be customized to meet the needs of any room size; Seamlessly stack modules for larger spaces. Filter Life: The Cube alerts you when its time to change your filter, or you can check the life of the Filter through the Smart Things App. Room Coverage: The Cube can handle medium sized rooms of up to 310 square feet with a CADR rating off 200/205/185. Energy Star Certified: Certified by Energy Star. Samsung Cube 4-Speed (Covers: 310 Sq.-ft) Hepa Smart White Air Purifier ENERGY STAR | AX300T9080W