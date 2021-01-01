Blackjack Lighting CUB-11F Cube Convertible Single Light 11-5/16" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture / Wall Sconce Rubbed Bronze Indoor

Blackjack Lighting CUB-11F Cube Convertible Single Light 11-5/16" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture / Wall Sconce FeaturesCrafted from steelOpal white acrylic shadeIncludes 22 watt Integrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 2-29/32"Width: 11-5/16"Depth: 11-5/16"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 22 wattsWattage: 22 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRILumens: 1336 Flush Mount Rubbed Bronze