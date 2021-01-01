JONATHAN Y Lighting CTP100-4 Contemporary POP 4' x 6' Polypropylene Vintage Abstract Rectangle Area Rug Blue / Cream Home Decor Rugs Area Rugs

JONATHAN Y Lighting CTP100-4 Contemporary POP 4' x 6' Polypropylene Vintage Abstract Rectangle Area Rug Features:If rugs are truly "art for your floors" than this abstract contemporary piece is a perfect painterly addition to any modern spaceBefitting a museum wall, its high style is matched by the durability and versatility of its power loomed polypropylene designWith a plush pile cut at 0.35", it can stand up to high traffic without looking matted or wornPower loomed of 100% polypropylene, our artisans in Turkey take great pride in the quality of their floor coverings, ensuring it to last for years to comeNo backing, use of rug pad is recommended (sold separately)Covered under a 30 day limited manufacturer warranty Area Rugs Blue / Cream