Jesco Lighting CTC660 Slimm 1 Light Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Matte Aluminum Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Jesco Lighting CTC660 Slimm 1 Light Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Features:Includes white glass specialty shadePair with other items in the Slimm CollectionDesigned to cast light in a downward directionCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsETL Listed for Dry LocationRequires (1) 150 watt G9 Bulb Base (Not Included)Lamping Technology:Bulb Base - G9: A bi pin or 'bipin socket', G9 bulbs have a pin spread of 9 mm and are used mostly in 120V or 230V fixtures with halogen bulbs.Dimensions:Height: 4"Width: 15.75" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: G9Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 150Wattage: 150Voltage: 120vCompliance:ETL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Flush Mount Matte Aluminum