Moen CSR2145 58" Length Curved Shower Rod with Non-Pivoting Flanges Brushed Nickel Shower Accessories Shower Curtain Rods Curved

Moen CSR2145 58" Length Curved Shower Rod with Non-Pivoting Flanges Product Features and Specifications: Constructed of Stainless Steel ensuring durability and dependability, while maintaining aesthetic appeal Covered under Moen's limited lifetime warranty Top quality finish - will resist rust and corrosion through everyday use Coordinates seamlessly with products from many other Moen Collections Moen sets the standard for exceptional beauty and innovative reliable design The simple beauty of Moen's line of accessories will create a coordinated, elegant look throughout the home Width: 58-9/20" Depth: 5-9/10" Escutcheon Diameter: 3" Secure mounting assembly All hardware required for installation is included Curved Brushed Nickel