From visual comfort

Visual Comfort CS3632 Smith 34" Table Lamp by Christopher Spitzmiller Mixed Blue / Brown Lamps Table Lamps

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Visual Comfort CS3632 Smith 34" Table Lamp by Christopher Spitzmiller Smith Large Table Lamp with Natural Percale ShadeFeaturesDesigned by Christopher SpitzmillerNatural Percale ShadeRequires 1 x 100 watt max, medium (E26) base bulbDimmableIntegrated on/off switchUL Rated for dry locations1 Year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 33.75"Width: 20" Shade Width (top): 10" Shade Width (bottom): 20" Shade Height: 14"ElectricalLamping: E26 DimmerNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100Bulb Included: NoVoltage: 120 Mixed Blue / Brown

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com