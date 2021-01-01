Visual Comfort CS3632 Smith 34" Table Lamp by Christopher Spitzmiller Mixed Blue / Brown Lamps Table Lamps

Visual Comfort CS3632 Smith 34" Table Lamp by Christopher Spitzmiller Smith Large Table Lamp with Natural Percale ShadeFeaturesDesigned by Christopher SpitzmillerNatural Percale ShadeRequires 1 x 100 watt max, medium (E26) base bulbDimmableIntegrated on/off switchUL Rated for dry locations1 Year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 33.75"Width: 20" Shade Width (top): 10" Shade Width (bottom): 20" Shade Height: 14"ElectricalLamping: E26 DimmerNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100Bulb Included: NoVoltage: 120 Mixed Blue / Brown