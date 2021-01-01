Visual Comfort CS2605 Leeds 8" Small Round Ceramic Sconce by Christopher Spitzmiller Oslo Blue Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Visual Comfort CS2605 Leeds 8" Small Round Ceramic Sconce by Christopher Spitzmiller Leeds Small Round Sconce Features Designed by Christopher Spitzmiller Requires 1 x 40 watt max, candelabra (E12) base bulb UL rated for damp locations 1 year manufacturer warranty Note: reactive ceramic glazes will vary in color and texture Dimensions Fixture Height: 8-1/4" Width: 8-1/4" Extension: 3-3/4" Backplate Size: 4-1/2" Round Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 1 Max Watts Per Bulb: 40w Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Voltage: 120 volts Oslo Blue