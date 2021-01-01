Ludovic De Saint Sernin - Crystal-embellished Mousseline Maxi Dress - Womens - White

Ludovic de Saint Sernin - Ludovic de Saint Sernin's daring sensuality is expressed by this white maxi dress, which was worn soaked through by a model walking alongside a pool on the roof of Paris's Pompidou Center for the SS20 runway show. It's crafted to a slender shape from whisper-weight mousseline scattered with Swarovski crystals and has cross-over straps that lead the eye to the alluring V-back, then falls gracefully to the floor-pooling dip hem. Wear it with pared-back accessories for optimum impact.