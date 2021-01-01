Armen Living Crystal 33 in. Gray Faux Leather and Brushed Stainless Steel Finish Dining Chair (Set of 2), Gray W/ Walnut Veneer

The Crystal Collection is one Armen Living collection that is sure to be the most intricate furniture piece in your home. Transforming the feel of your dining, living or bar from a mere home space to chic bar-lounge feel, the Crystal dining chairs come in a rich Grey Faux Leather and finished with an complex Walnut veneer wood back panel on a sleek stainless steel legs. The Crystal dining chairs can be used in your dining room, kitchen or as extra sitting as you entertain your guests in your home. It pairs perfectly with our Crystal dining table or as extra seating around your home. Color: Gray W/ Walnut Veneer.