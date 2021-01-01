From crypto christmas - cryptocurrency gifts & apparel

Crypto Christmas Santa - Cryptocurrency - Ho Ho Hodl - Hodl Tote Bag

$19.99
In stock
This fun Christmas crypto design is perfect for the avid cryptocurrency investor or crypto trader that knows to buy the dip and HODL! Great way to start a crypto conversation about Bitcoin, XRP or your favorite utility token, altcoin or digital assets! Features "Ho Ho Hodl" funny crypto meme Christmas quote w/ cryptocurrency Santa Claus wearing thug style pixel sunglasses graphic. Perfect for a work Christmas party, holiday party, or family Christmas get together this holiday season! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

